Man shot while sitting in parked car in Homan Square

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Sunday night in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle around 9:57 p.m. when a gunman fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the arm and drove himself to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

