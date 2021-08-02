Man shot while sitting in traffic on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot while sitting in traffic in Washington Heights Monday evening.

A 25-year-old man was in a vehicle and stopped in traffic in the 9700 block of South Halsted at about 4:12 p.m.

Two offenders then exited a dark color SUV and began shooting at the vehicle the victim was travelling in, police said.

The victim was struck in the lower back.

The victims car drove away from the offenders and stopped at another location where EMS responded.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.