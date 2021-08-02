Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while sitting in traffic on Chicago's South Side

By Jenna Carroll
Published 
Washington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown talks about shootings, murders and guns in Chicago

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that 105 people were shot and killed in Chicago in July 2021.

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in traffic in Washington Heights Monday evening.

A 25-year-old man was in a vehicle and stopped in traffic in the 9700 block of South Halsted at about 4:12 p.m.

Two offenders then exited a dark color SUV and began shooting at the vehicle the victim was travelling in, police said.

The victim was struck in the lower back.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victims car drove away from the offenders and stopped at another location where EMS responded. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No one is in custody.