Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis.

According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.

The man was shot in the left arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.