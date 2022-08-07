Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By Jenna Carroll
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Lightfoot announces new program to deter crime, help Chicago police

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the city of Chicago will cover the costs for residents and businesses to outfit their properties with surveillance cameras.

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis.

According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The man was shot in the left arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.  