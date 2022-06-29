Man shot while sitting outside Near West Side home

A man was shot multiple times while sitting outside his home Tuesday night on the Near West Side.

The 50-year-old was sitting outside his residence around 11:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a gray truck started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered three gunshot wounds across his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.