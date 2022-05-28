Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while standing on porch in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
CHICAGO - A 56-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon while standing on a porch.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Lavergne.

At about 3:32 p.m., the man was on a porch when an offender traveling in a white SUV fired shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and hip.

He was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody. 

 