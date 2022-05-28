Man shot while standing on porch in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 56-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon while standing on a porch.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Lavergne.

At about 3:32 p.m., the man was on a porch when an offender traveling in a white SUV fired shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and hip.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.