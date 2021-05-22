Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while traveling in ride-share in Little Village

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Saturday while traveling in a ride-share in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was sitting in the rear seat of a ride-share traveling in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 1 a.m. when four males approached the vehicle as it was stopped and one began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and the ride-share driver took him to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.