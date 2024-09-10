Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while trying to break into home in South Shore charged

By Maggie Duly
Published  September 10, 2024 7:50am CDT
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago mom shoots man trying to break into daughter's room

A woman shot an intruder at her home in South Shore after he allegedly tried to break into her daughter's bedroom.

CHICAGO - A man who was shot while breaking into a home in South Shore Saturday night has been charged. 

Christopher Grady, 36, of Chicago, allegedly broke into a residence in the 2300 block of East 69th Street around 10:45 p.m. 

Police said a woman at the house, who is a licensed concealed carry holder, fired her weapon in self-defense. 

According to court documents, Grady took off a window screen and tried to climb through a window.

Grady was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was charged with one felony count of attempted burglary. 