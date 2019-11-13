Man shot while trying to disarm robber in Lawndale: police

article

A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday while trying to take away a gun from someone robbing him in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 59-year-old told investigators he was in the 4300 block of Cermak Road at 3 a.m. when and armed male approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The man initially complied with the gunman, but then tried to swipe away his gun, police said.

The gun discharged during the struggle and struck him in the leg, police said. The gunman fled with the man’s property and money.

The wounded man left the scene and didn’t call 911 for more than an hour, according to police.

Paramedics picked him up from the 900 block of North Cambridge on the Near North Side and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.