Man shot while walking dog in Buena Park; person of interest questioned

Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot while walking his dog Saturday in Buena Park on the North Side.

The 34-year-old was walking the dog at 11:28 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Broadway when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the right hip and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Police are questioning one person in connection with the shooting Sunday morning.

Area North detectives are investigating.