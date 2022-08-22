Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood

A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.