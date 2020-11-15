Man shot with pellet gun in Rogers Park

A 47-year-old man was injured by a pellet gun Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 1:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition with what was initially thought to be a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Investigators later determined the injury was caused by a pellet gun.

Area Three detectives are investigating.