Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area

In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront in Chicago's North Side.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View.

He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he is in good condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.