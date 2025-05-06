Man sought for exposing himself to Chicago kids waiting on school bus

The Brief Police are investigating two cases of public indecency in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, where a man exposed himself to children waiting for a school bus. The incidents occurred on May 1 and May 2 around 7 a.m. on the 2000 block of West 23rd Street. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with short dark hair, wearing a red jacket.



Police are investigating two incidents of public indecency reported in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood last week, where an unidentified man allegedly exposed himself to schoolchildren waiting for a bus.

The backstory:

According to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department, the incidents happened in the 2000 block of West 23rd Street at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Thursday and at 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

In both cases, the offender stood across the street from the victims who were waiting for the school bus and attempted to gain their attention by sticking out his tongue while performing lewd acts, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with short dark hair, last seen wearing a red jacket.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ243157.