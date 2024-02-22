Man sought in aggravated robbery on CTA Red Line

article

A search is underway for a suspect accused in an aggravated robbery on the CTA Red Line last week.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m., Feb. 15 at 35th Street.

Police say the suspect, a man between 20-25 years old, approached the victim and spoke with him for a short time before implying that he had a firearm.

The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't hand over his phone, according to CPD. The victim complied and after handing it over, the suspect took off. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information on the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Transit at 312-745-4447.