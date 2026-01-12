Man sought in killing of Chicago bicyclist in 2023, officials say

The Brief Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused in the 2023 killing of a bicyclist on the South Side. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information in the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone or online.



Chicago police and Cook County Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a man accused in the 2023 killing of a bicyclist, with a reward of up to $10,000 being offered.

What we know:

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:05 a.m. on May 22, 2023, in the 2200 block of South State Street near Cermak Road.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when the suspect beat him with a construction sign and then attacked him with the bike.

Suspect in South Loop killing.

The victim died from his injuries, according to Crime Stoppers, who have now released a photo of the suspect.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867 or by visiting CPDtip.com.