Man sought in killing of Chicago bicyclist in 2023, officials say
CHICAGO - Chicago police and Cook County Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a man accused in the 2023 killing of a bicyclist, with a reward of up to $10,000 being offered.
What we know:
According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:05 a.m. on May 22, 2023, in the 2200 block of South State Street near Cermak Road.
Investigators say a 62-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when the suspect beat him with a construction sign and then attacked him with the bike.
Suspect in South Loop killing.
The victim died from his injuries, according to Crime Stoppers, who have now released a photo of the suspect.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim remains unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867 or by visiting CPDtip.com.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Crime Stoppers and Chicago Police Department.