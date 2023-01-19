Man stabbed, 2 others hurt during argument outside NW Side restaurant

A man was stabbed and two others were injured in an attack outside a restaurant Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The three men got into an argument with an unknown male around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 3200 block of North Pulaski Road, according to police.

The male pulled out a sharp object and stabbed one of the men in the abdomen, police said. The victim was critically wounded and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The two other men tried to intervene and were injured while the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The second man suffered an injury to the wrist and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The third man hurt his elbow and was transported to Community First Hospital, police said. They were both listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.