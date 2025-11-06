Stabbing on Blue Line CTA train leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody: police

The Brief A 29-year-old man was stabbed on a Blue Line CTA train near the 3600 block of W. Addison around 12:35 p.m. Thursday after a verbal altercation. The victim sustained stab wounds to the shoulder and back of the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he’s in good condition. The offender was taken into custody, and Area Five Detectives are investigating.



A 29-year-old man was stabbed on a Blue Line CTA train on Thursday in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender while inside a Blue Line CTA train in the 3600 block of W. Addison around 12:35 p.m. The offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim on the shoulder and in the back of the head, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The offender was taken into custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.