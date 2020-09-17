Man stabbed, another shot in separate overnight downtown attacks: police
CHICAGO - Two men were seriously wounded in separate downtown attacks Wednesday night and early Thursday that included a shooting in River North and a stabbing in the Loop.
The shooting happened in the first block of West Hubbard Street.
A 30-year-old man was walking at 10:10 p.m. when he heard gunfire and was shot in his head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Two hours later, a man was stabbed in the first block of West Balbo Drive.
Someone walked up to the 38-year-old and stabbed him in the neck at 12:10 a.m., police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
The attacks happened during a partial shutdown of the downtown area for celebrations of Mexico’s Independence Day.
Throughout Wednesday, seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in citywide gun violence.