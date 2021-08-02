Man stabbed at CTA Red Line station

A man was stabbed Monday morning on the platform of a CTA Red Line stop on the North Side.

Around 12:20 a.m., the male, 27, was trying to pass by two men who were arguing on the CTA Belmont platform in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his hand, Chicago police said.

A male was stopped nearby and placed into custody after a positive ID and knife were recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

On July 20, A woman was stabbed with her own knife while defending herself at a West Side CTA Blue Line station.

The woman, 36, was confronted and punched by two people around 5:30 a.m. in the mezzanine of the Cicero Blue Line stop in the 700 Block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said.

She took out a knife and stabbed one of the attackers, police said. One of the attackers then grabbed the knife and stabbed her several times in her face, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.