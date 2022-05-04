Man stabbed in chest at Arlington Heights gas station

Police in Arlington Heights are searching for the person responsible for injuring two people with a knife at a gas station Tuesday evening in the northern suburb.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at a gas station in the 2200 block of South Arlington Heights Road at about 7:29 p.m., according to police.

As officers were en route, the caller told dispatchers a person had been stabbed. Police said several people fled the gas station before responding officers arrived.

A male was located with a stab wound to the chest and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

A second male was transported to an area hospital with a superficial cut to his arm. He was treated and released.

Police said the suspect is known to authorities but is currently not in custody.

The incident is considered isolated and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

The Arlington Heights Criminal Investigation Bureau are still investigating.