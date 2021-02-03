Man stabbed, critically wounded by ex-girlfriend in South Chicago: police

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend Tuesday in South Chicago.

The woman, 34, stabbed her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend in the chest about 9:20 p.m. during an argument at a home in the 8900 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the woman was arrested on the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.