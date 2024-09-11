Man stabbed, critically wounded by group on Chicago's West Side

A man was stabbed and critically wounded by a group of three people Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man was walking around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Homan Avenue when three people approached him and started stabbing him, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and shoulder. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital is critical condition, police said.

The suspects ran southbound away from the scene. No one has been arrested.

Area Four detectives are investigating.