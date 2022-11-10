Man stabbed during domestic dispute in Englewood: police

Early Thursday morning in Englewood, a 33-year-old man was in an argument with a woman he allegedly knows when she stabbed him.

Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with stab wounds to the groin.

The incident happened about 4:50 a.m. in the 5500 block of South May Street.

The woman is not in custody, according to police. Investigators say the stabbing appears to be "domestic in nature."

Area One detectives are investigating.