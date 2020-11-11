Man stabbed girlfriend on Green Line train in the Loop: police

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during on argument on a Green Line train Tuesday in the Loop, police said.

They were riding a train about 9:16 p.m. in the first block of North Wabash Avenue when their argument turned physical and the 51-year-old man stabbed the woman on the top of her head with a knife, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The man was arrested and taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center to be treated for scratches suffered during the confrontation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.