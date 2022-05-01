Man stabbed in face on CTA Blue Line after altercation --- second CTA attack in nearly an hour

A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night.

The stabbing occurred near the 1500 block of North Damen.

At about 10:45 p.m., the victim was riding the train when an unknown male retrieved a knife after a verbal altercation, and stabbed the victim in the right side of the face.

The victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Another man was stabbed Saturday night on a CTA platform on the West Side at about 9:37 p.m.

The offender stabbed the victim in the face and then pushed him onto the train tracks.

The victim broke his elbow.