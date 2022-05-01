Suspect stabs man in head while on CTA platform, pushes victim onto train tracks: police

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the CTA platform located in the 4700 block of West Lake.

According to preliminary information, the man was approached by an unknown male offender, who produced a knife and struck the man in the back of the head, causing a minor puncture wound.

The offender then pushed the man onto the train tracks, causing the victim to break his elbow.

The victim was able to get back onto the platform.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.