Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side

A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The female, whose age was unknown was taken into custody at the scene.

Police believe the stabbings were domestic-related.

Area Four detectives are investigating.