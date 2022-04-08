Man stabbed in Loop train station, attackers in custody

A man was stabbed during a fight with a group of males Friday night in a Loop train station.

Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight with about five males in the mezzanine of a train station in the 1100 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

One person stabbed the man in the chest, and then the fight moved outside as the group continued to punch and kick the man on the ground, police said.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The attackers fled and were taken into custody near the 100 block of East 35th Street, police said.

Charges are pending.