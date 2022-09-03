Man stabbed in neck during altercation at CTA Green Line station

A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night at a CTA Green Line Station on the Near West Side.

Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender at the CTA Green Line station in the 100 block of North Ashland.

The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The offender then fled the train station.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim waved down police officers, and removed the knife from his neck.

He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.