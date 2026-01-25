Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 p.m. tonight

Heavy lake effect snow continues to fall across portions of Chicagoland this afternoon. The heaviest bands will shift from northeast Illinois to northwest Indiana this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Cook, Porter, and LaPorte Counties for heavy lake-enhanced snowfall. The Warning runs until 6 PM for Cook and Porter, and until 9 AM Monday for LaPorte.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake (IL), Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Newton, and Jasper until 6 PM.

As expected, snow totals vary greatly across Chicagoland. From reports of 8 inches near the lake in Chicago to only 2-3" in the western suburbs like Naperville. Drivers should consider postponing travel or errands, if possible, due to quickly changing road conditions. Snow rates continue to be high in Cook, eastern Will, and Northwest Indiana due to lake effect. Numerous crashes have been reported.

The heavier lake effect bands will shift from Illinois to Indiana by early evening, and then east of Porter County by around midnight.

Temperatures plunge to around zero tonight, with many cities dropping a few degrees below zero. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph will send wind chills as low as -15 to -25 overnight and into Monday. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Chicagoland from midnight to 12 PM Monday.

Monday high temperatures will only climb into the upper single digits with gusty west-northwest winds. Wind chills will likely be no higher than -5 to -10 during the day.

There is a small chance for light snow to graze the area on Tuesday, but it does not appear to be an impactful system at this time. Most areas likely stay dry with partly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper teens in the afternoon. The forecast looks similar on Wednesday with highs in the mid teens.