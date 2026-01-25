More than two months later, questions linger after fighter’s death at Cicero Stadium

The Brief Isaac Johnson, 31, collapsed during his first amateur Muay Thai fight at Cicero Stadium, and despite an on-site ambulance and doctor, he was not immediately taken to a hospital. More than two months later, the state has not opened a formal investigation and says it lacks key records related to the event. Johnson’s family is seeking answers as the promoter maintains safety protocols were followed but has not explained the delay in transport.



A fighter collapsed inside the ring at Cicero Stadium on Chicago’s West Side, triggering a 911 call despite an ambulance already being on site.

More than two months later, key questions surrounding the death of 31-year-old Isaac Johnson remain unanswered.

Why did the on-site ambulance not immediately transport Johnson to the hospital?

Why has the state not opened a formal investigation?

And why does the state say it does not have critical records related to the fight?

What we know:

A 911 recording obtained by FOX Chicago captures the frantic moments after Johnson collapsed during his first amateur Muay Thai bout on November 21, 2025.

"I’m at 1909 South Laramie Avenue at Cicero Stadium," the caller told the dispatcher. "We have an event going on. We need an ambulance for a fighter that passed out in the ring."

On a second call, the urgency escalates.

"He’s not breathing. He’s having a hard time breathing, and he passed out in the cage," the caller said.

When the dispatcher asked whether paramedics were already present, the caller replied, "We do have an ambulance here, but we have to have one come in for that and a doctor also."

A physician was on-site.

The backstory:

Inside the ring, Johnson was known as Lord Haiti. Outside of it, family and friends say he was an artist, a father, and a creative force.

Before the gloves and the bright lights, there was music. Johnson blended soul, R & B, house, electronic, dance music, and hip-hop into a sound he called Afro Vibe. Loved ones say it was a rhythm that lifted people long before he ever stepped into a ring.

RELATED: Chicago MMA fighter dies after event at Cicero Stadium, officials say

"He created his own community, his own group of artists and creatives who came to him to work," said Briahna Gatlin, Johnson’s older sister. "Every time he let me hear something, it surprised me. That’s what I loved about him. He never stopped learning."

Despite his artistic success, Johnson’s family says his most cherished role was being a father to his six-year-old daughter.

"She loves her dad," Gatlin said.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, Gatlin says something did not feel right.

"Every time someone mentioned it, I felt uncomfortable," she said.

Dig deeper:

As the bout unfolded, spectators could be heard on video footage pleading with the referee to stop the fight. Despite the crowd’s concern, the contest continued.

Johnson collapsed toward the end of the match.

Video shows emergency medical personnel and a doctor responding inside the venue. Charlese Jones, Johnson’s girlfriend, says the moments that followed were chaotic and confusing.

"They’re like, ‘He’s not responsive,’" Jones said.

Johnson had been medically cleared five days before the fight, according to state requirements.

FOX Chicago submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation seeking permits and the emergency medical plan for the event. The agency responded by saying, "After a reasonable search, no responsive records were located."

The Clyde Park District, which operates Cicero Stadium, provided FOX Chicago with a contract between the venue and promoter Joseph Goytia. The agreement states that the Matador Fighter Challenge would provide an ambulance with two paramedics during each event and that the ambulance would be available at all times.

The Johnson family is now questioning why that ambulance did not immediately take him to the hospital.

An insider tells FOX Chicago that one possible reason is that if the contracted ambulance had left the venue, the event would have been required to shut down until another ambulance arrived.

The other side:

FOX Chicago made multiple attempts to reach promoter Joseph Goytia by phone, text, email, and in person. When reporters went to his home, no one answered the door. His MMA training school was also closed.

After a final attempt, Goytia sent a text message calling it his final statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Isaac Johnson and my prayers are with his family and teammates," Goytia wrote. "As a promoter, safety is the absolute priority. The event was fully sanctioned by the State of Illinois, and we complied with all protocols and medical requirements mandated by the IDFPR."

FOX Chicago asked Goytia why the on-site ambulance did not transport Johnson to the hospital instead of calling for another ambulance. He did not respond.

From the family:

More than two months after Isaac Johnson’s death, his family says they are still waiting for answers.

"All I could think about was my niece," Gatlin said. "What do we tell her?"

FOX Chicago continues to investigate this case. Multiple Freedom of Information Act requests remain outstanding.