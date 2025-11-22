Chicago MMA fighter dies during event at Cicero Stadium, officials say

A mixed martial arts fighter died during a competition at Cicero Stadium on Friday night.

What we know:

Isaac Johnson, 31, was slated to fight Mario Aleksandrovski on Friday night at an event called the Matador Fighter Challenge, according to a promotional page for the event posted online.

An ambulance was called to the scene around 8:38 p.m. to transport an injured fighter to Loyola University Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Cicero.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified Johnson as the person who died at Cicero Stadium on Friday night.

Authorities did not give a cause of death.

Cicero police are investigating the death.