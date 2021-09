A man was stabbed during an argument in a River North hotel on the Near North Side.

The man, 29, was repeatedly stabbed by another man around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Wells Street, authorities said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A person was taken into custody and charges were pending.