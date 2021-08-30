Man stabbed multiple times in South Shore, 1 person in custody: police

A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday in South Shore on the Far South Side.

Mario Hogan, 41, was arrested on by Chicago police shortly after the incident in 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, the same block the stabbing occurred.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed multiple. There was no word on his condition.

Mario Hogan (Chicago police)

Hogan was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder and a felony count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

He is due in bond court on Monday.

No additional information was available.