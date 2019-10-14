Man stabbed multiple times on River North sidewalk

A man was critically wounded in a stabbing Monday in River North.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was standing on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street when a male suspect walked up and stabbed him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He walked to the first block of West Hubbard Street, where he called for help, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.