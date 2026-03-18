"A different campaign": Bailey eyes Chicago push after GOP primary win

The Brief Republican Darren Bailey wins the GOP nomination with 53 percent of the vote, setting up a rematch with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Bailey tells FOX Chicago he plans a ward-by-ward campaign push focused on costs, safety and education. Running mate Aaron Del Mar says his Chicago and suburban Cook ties will shape outreach strategy.



Republican nominee Darren Bailey says his general election strategy will center on expanding support in Chicago after securing his party’s nomination, positioning a renewed outreach effort as he prepares to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker again this fall.

Bailey spoke to FOX Chicago on the News at Noon, outlining plans to campaign directly in neighborhoods where Republicans have historically struggled. He said the approach reflects lessons learned from his 2022 loss.

"I want voters to know that this is a different campaign," Bailey said. "The tragedy that my family went through, it changes you. So, you know, listening more and not talking as much."

What Bailey says will shape his campaign message

Bailey said his campaign will focus on cost of living pressures, public safety concerns and frustrations with the education system. He described those issues as shared challenges across regions and political lines.

"Illinois is struggling financially. We have a lot of problems that we all have in common," he said. "If you’re tired, if you’re struggling financially, if you’re frustrated with our education system, we’re zeroing in on what we believe most Illinoisans have in common."

He also raised immigration enforcement, arguing federal agents would not need to operate in Chicago if state and local leaders prioritized what he called the most dangerous offenders. Bailey blamed Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for policies he said limit law enforcement’s ability to act.

How his running mate plans to compete in Chicago

Bailey’s running mate for lieutenant governor, Aaron Del Mar, said his ties to Chicago and suburban Cook County will shape the ticket’s outreach strategy. Del Mar previously served as Cook County Republican chairman.

"I’m from the city of Chicago. I live in suburban Cook," Del Mar said. "I can bring a unique perspective to this team."

He described Chicago as an economic driver for the state and said the campaign will focus on building broader regional appeal.

"I think that perspective, bringing the north and the south, is how you govern all of Illinois, not just one region," Del Mar said.

Bailey said upcoming campaign stops will include churches, civic groups and neighborhood events as he works to reintroduce himself to voters.

"I can’t wait to hit the streets of Chicago, ward by ward, area by area, and just meet the people there and let them know that this is a new day," he said.