Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed on the CTA Blue Line train late Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
The 56-year-old man was riding the train about 11:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when a male suspect attacked him, Chicago police said.
The male struck him with a sharp pointed object and left the scene, police said.
He suffered a minor laceration on the back of the head and refused to go to a hospital, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.