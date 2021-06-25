Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square

A man was stabbed on the CTA Blue Line train late Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 56-year-old man was riding the train about 11:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when a male suspect attacked him, Chicago police said.

The male struck him with a sharp pointed object and left the scene, police said.

He suffered a minor laceration on the back of the head and refused to go to a hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.