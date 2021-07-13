Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed on CTA bus on Near North Side; 1 in custody

By STMW NEWS
Near North Side
CHICAGO - One person was taken into custody after a 25-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while sitting on a CTA bus on the Near North Side.

About 3 p.m., the man was sitting on the bus near North and Clybourn Avenue when someone stabbed him, Chicago police said.

He suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The person who stabbed him was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police.

