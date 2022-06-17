Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train; 1 in custody

A person is in custody after a man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was on a train around 11:16 p.m. near the 63rd Red Line station when he was approached by someone who pulled out a knife and started stabbing him, police said.

He was cut twice on the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The suspect was arrested a short time late and a knife was also recovered, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.