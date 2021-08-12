Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Lincoln Park

A man was stabbed Thursday morning during an altercation on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side.

A 43-year-old man got into an argument with a male on the train in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the suspect pulled out a knife, Chicago police said.

The man was stabbed in the chin and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

