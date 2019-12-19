Man stabbed on Green Line train on West Side

A man was in good condition after being stabbed multiple times Thursday morning during a fight on a CTA Green Line train on the West Side.

A 33-year-old man left work and entered a Green Line train when another man entered and began threatening him, Chicago police said.

About 8:15 a.m., they began fighting and the man suffered stab wounds to his head and shoulder, police said. They exited the train at Laramie.

The 33-year-old walked himself to an ambulance and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, officials said. The suspect, who police said was possibly homeless, is not in custody.

Green Line trains stood at Laramie until about 9 a.m., and were moving with delays, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.