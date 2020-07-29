Man stabbed outside Swissotel in the Loop

A 19-year-old man was stabbed during a fight early Wednesday outside a hotel in the Loop.

About 2:50 a.m., two groups of males started arguing in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, Chicago police said. A police source said it was outside the Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Wacker Dr.

After someone threw a punch, a suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 19-year-old in the chest, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one has been made. Police said they are looking for three suspects.

In June, the Swissotel was the site of another stabbing that seriously wounded a woman.