Man stabbed, robbed by duo in the Loop

A man was stabbed and robbed Thursday night in the Loop.

The 46-year-old got into an argument with two people around 9:30 p.m. in the first block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

One of the suspects stabbed the man in the back with a knife while the other stole his property that fell to the ground. Both suspects ran away from the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim and transported him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.