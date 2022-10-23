Man stabbed to death in home on Chicago's West Side

A man was fatally stabbed in a home in Chicago's South Austin Sunday morning.

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed during a fight at a residence in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with one stab wound to his left thigh where he was pronounced.

Police say the victim knew the offender and that this was a domestic-related incident.

Area Four Detectives are currently questioning a person of interest and investigating the circumstances of this incident.