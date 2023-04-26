Man stabbed to death in North Side Chicago home: police

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's far North Side.

Around 1 p.m., police say the 56-year-old victim was inside an apartment in the 4700 block of N. Kilpatrick Ave. with a 23-year-old man when a verbal altercation ensued.

The 23-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the older man multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Community First Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.