Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Witnesses at the scene were "very uncooperative" with police, according to CPD.