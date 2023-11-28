Man stabbed while waiting at downtown CTA platform

A man was stabbed while waiting on a CTA platform early Tuesday in the Loop.

The 48-year-old was sitting on a CTA bench around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Clark Street when a male approached him, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.