Man stabs attacker in self-defense after being struck by traffic cone at Brown Line stop: police

A man stabbed someone in self-defense Tuesday morning after he was struck by a traffic cone inside a Brown Line station in Old Town, police said.

The 45-year-old was confronted by someone who began attacking him behind a turnstile at the station in the 1500 block of North Sedgwick, according to Chicago police, who said the men had an ongoing dispute.

After the man was hit with a traffic cone, he pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in his chest, police said.

The stabbed man, 46, was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said charges are expected to be filed against him.

The other man was uninjured.