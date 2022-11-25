Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the left leg and right thigh, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.