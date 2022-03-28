Man struck and killed by car in Little Village

A man was fatally struck by a car Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man was crossing the street around 10:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer driving southbound, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.